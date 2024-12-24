NotebookLM Gets a New Look and Lets You Join AI Podcast

Imagine having an AI assistant that transforms your study notes or research documents into a podcast and explains everything in an easy language like two people are talking. That’s exactly what Google’s NotebookLM does. Initially launched as an experimental AI project, NotebookLM quickly gained traction with millions of users (according to Google). The company dropped the experimental status in October and made the first step to transform it into an easy-to-use, consumer-friendly service with three major updates.

Here’s what’s new—and why it might just replace your old study methods.

1. Redesigned Interface

NotebookLM has moved away from the two-panel design to a three-panel layout, making it easier to access all your options.

The source panel remains on the left, allowing you to add and manage documents, links, and other file types. The chat panel is in the center now powered by the all-new Gemini 2.0 Flash. The new studio panel brings AI-powered tools to the forefront, offering features like AI-generated podcasts, summaries, FAQs, study guides, and timelines.

Old Interface New Interface

Both source and studio panels will shrink to the navigation rail when needed. The redesigned UI’s goal is to make it “easier than ever to switch between those different activities in a single, unified interface.”

2. Join AI Podcast Hosts in Audio Overviews

Another important feature of NotebookLM is the ability to generate podcasts with two AI hosts talking about the information from your sources. Google claims over 350 years’ worth of Audio Overviews have already been generated. With the new update, you can join the podcast whenever you like as a guest.

How to Join AI Podcasts on NotebookLM

Upload all the needed sources. Click on the Load option under Audio Overviews in the Studio panel. It will take a few minutes to generate an AI podcast. You can listen to it on the site. Tap the Interactive mode (BETA) button below it to join the podcast. Tap on Join whenever you want to join the podcast.

Now you can have a conversation with the AI hosts about the information from your source. Ask questions directly using your voice to get replies from the hosts.

However, since this is still an experimental feature, occasional pauses and minor inaccuracies may occur. Google encourages feedback via Discord to improve the experience.

3. Introducing NotebookLM Plus for Enterprises

Google is also rolling out NotebookLM Plus, a premium version designed for teams, businesses, and schools. Key features include:

5x more Audio Overviews, notebooks, and sources per notebook.

Can customize the style and length of the notebooks.

Option to share notebooks with your team.

Get usage analytics about how many users have accessed your shared notes and how many queries they’ve made per day in the last week.

Additional security and privacy.

You cannot subscribe to NotebookLM Plus directly, you will get it automatically through the Google Workspace or Google Cloud subscription. It will also be included in Google One AI Premium starting in early 2025.

Feature NotebookLM NotebookLM Plus Pricing Free for individuals Paid via Workspace, Google Cloud, or Google One AI Summaries and FAQs Generate summaries and FAQs Generate customized styles and lengths for outputs Audio Overviews 3 per day 20 per day Notebooks and Sources Limit 100 notebooks, 50 sources each 500 notebooks, 300 sources each Sharing Option No Chat-only notebooks and team collaboration features Analytics No Usage analytics and tracking Security and Privacy Standard Enterprise-grade security with IAM controls

Final Thoughts

NotebookLM’s new interface makes the UI more polished and also easier to understand and navigate the app. With the recent updates to AI in voice like Gemini Live, joining podcasts is a must-have feature that makes you part of the podcast and study from a casual conversation. If you need more storage, customization, or team collaboration options, NotebookLM Plus offers added flexibility.