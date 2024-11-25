Nothing Phone 3: Back to Mid-Range with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Nothing Phone 3 is making headlines again. But this time, it’s not for pushing boundaries forward. Instead, it’s taking a surprising turn by stepping back into the mid-range territory again. Let’s dive into what’s happening with Nothing Phone 3.

Geekbench Leaks Reveal a Mid-Range Chip

The Nothing Phone (3) has been spotted on the Geekbench platform (via 91mobiles). The leaked benchmarks reveal that the Phone (3) is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mid-range chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. This is quite different from the Nothing Phone (2), which carried the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

In Geekbench tests, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 scored 1,149 in the single-core and 2,813 in the multi-core tests.

Source: 91mobiles

Here’s a table comparing these results to previous-gen Nothing Phones (1) and (2).

Model Processor Single-Core Score Multi-Core Score Nothing Phone (1) Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 1,008 2,853 Nothing Phone (2) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 1,661 4,002 Nothing Phone (3) Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 1,149 2,813

As you can see, it’s a significant step down from the Phone (2). It seems like Nothing wants to offer a more affordable option this time around, but there’s more to the story.

Recently, two model numbers, A059 and A059P, were spotted in the IMEI database. The A059 model is likely the base variant—the one we see in these benchmark results. The A059P, on the other hand, could be a more powerful Pro version. This means that Nothing might still have a high-end version of the Phone (3) in the works, possibly to be called the Phone (3) Pro or Phone (3) Plus.

Also Read:

What’s Next for Nothing?

It looks like Nothing is trying to balance things out by offering both affordable and premium options. The Phone (3) could be a more accessible choice for those who want the Nothing experience without the flagship price. Meanwhile, the Pro model could cater to those who still want top-tier performance.

Rumors also suggest that the Nothing Phone (3) will come with a 6.5-inch display, while the Pro version might sport a larger 6.7-inch screen. There’s even talk of an Action Button just like the latest iPhone 16 models, which could be an interesting addition.