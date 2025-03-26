Nothing Phone 3 Specs Leak Ahead of Launch: What to Expect

Nothing’s next flagship phone, the Nothing Phone 3, is expected to launch in July 2025.

It may feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a triple 50MP rear camera setup.

Running Nothing OS 3, it could offer new AI features and up to 6 years of updates.

After launching the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro, Nothing is now gearing up to release its next flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, in July this year, with leaks hinting at design upgrades, AI-powered features, and key specs.

Interestingly, unlike previous Nothing phones that launched yearly, the Nothing Phone 3 is coming two years after the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 1 – July 2022

Nothing Phone 2 – July 2023

Nothing Phone 3 – July 2025 (expected)

If you noticed, during the Phone 3a launch, CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 would debut later this year. Earlier, a leaked email from Pei to tipster Evan Blass described 2025 as Nothing’s year of innovation and hinted that the Nothing Phone 3 would be a true flagship device.

Nothing Phone 3 Specs and Features (Expected)

Here are the expected Nothing Phone 3 specs and features based on leaks and rumors:

Display

The Nothing Phone 3 could feature a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is expected to be an LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 10-bit color depth, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The display may also boast 3000 nits peak brightness and 1600 nits HBM (High Brightness Mode).

Durability & IP Rating

While the IP rating hasn’t been confirmed yet, here’s what we know from previous models:

Nothing Phone 1 – IP53 (splash-resistant)

Nothing Phone 2 – IP54 (better splash protection)

These ratings can withstand splashes but not full submersion. However, considering that many sub-₹30K phones now feature IP68, there’s a chance Nothing could introduce IP68 water and dust resistance this time. That said, this remains pure speculation for now.

Performance & Storage

The Nothing Phone 3 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Qualcomm’s flagship chip from last year, also found in the OnePlus 13R. The 4nm chipset could be paired with:

Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM

Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Software & Updates

The phone is expected to run Nothing OS 3 based on Android 15 and receive:

4 years of Android updates

6 years of security updates

Expect AI-powered features like Circle to Search, Smart Drawer, and voice note transcription. Additionally, it may carry over the Essential Key and Essential Space, both first introduced with the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro.

Cameras

Nothing Phone 3 render from the web

The Nothing Phone 3 may feature a 32MP front camera, like its predecessor, though some rumors suggest it could be upgraded to 50MP. On the back, it is expected to sport a triple 50MP camera setup:

50MP main camera (with OIS)

50MP periscope telephoto camera (3x optical zoom)

50MP ultra-wide camera

The phone is rumored to support 4K video recording at 60/30fps across all three lenses. Notably, the Nothing Phone 2 lacked a telephoto lens, but since even the Nothing Phone 3a series introduced telephoto cameras, it seems Nothing now recognizes the demand for both zoom and ultra-wide capabilities.

Battery & Charging

All of this is said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, though some rumors suggest a larger 5,300mAh cell. It could be paired with 50W fast PD wired charging and 20W wireless charging. As with other Nothing phones, a charger won’t be included in the box.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline and Price (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in July 2025, about three months from now. As a flagship device, it is estimated to be priced around ₹45,000–₹50,000 in India and approximately $700 in the US or £600 in the UK, competing with the iPhone 16e, Pixel 9a, and OnePlus 13R.

For reference, the Nothing Phone 2 launched at ₹44,999 for the base model but later dropped to ₹39,999. In the US, it was priced at $599, and in the UK, it was £579. However, with two years of inflation, the final pricing of the Nothing Phone 3 could be higher.