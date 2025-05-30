Nothing Phone (3) To Ditch Glyph LEDs Reveals New Teaser

The Nothing Phone (3) will be the first device to miss out on Glyph LEDs

With a price tag of around £800, it will be the most expensive phone from the company

The Phone (3) will have a dual-tone finish and an all white design

Nothing has been teasing its flagship phone, the Nothing Phone (3), for a while now. Recently, CEO Carl Pei revealed that the Phone (3) will be its most expensive phone, calling it a “true flagship”. Apart from the price hike, the company has now said that Phone (3) will ditch the iconic Glyph LEDs, a distinct identity of Nothing devices. Here’s everything you need to know about the Phone (3).

Nothing Phone (3) Will Be the First Nothing Device Without Glyph Interface

According to a teaser by Nothing on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming Phone (3) will ditch the Glyph LEDs. The company has shared a video clip with the caption, “We killed the Glyph interface,” hinting that the Phone (3) won’t have Glyph.

We killed the Glyph Interface. pic.twitter.com/wlLHNzzc72 — Nothing (@nothing) May 29, 2025

It’s a rather interesting and bold decision given that Nothing has established its identity based on these Glyph LEDs. The Nothing Phone (1) was launched in 2022 with a transparent design and Glyph lighting that stood out from other phones. It was marketed heavily for its unique, experimental design

The Glyph LEDs made Nothing’s phones rather unique in a sea of similar-looking phones. Some might even call them a mere gimmick.

Also Read:

However, it was more than a mere novelty factor since it could show notifications, time, and even the time remaining for food orders or Uber rides. You could also see the charging status or even sync the Glyph Lights with your ringtones or the song that you are listening to.

That being said, it’s unclear if all future Nothing smartphones will skip the Glyph LEDs or if it’s specific to the Nothing Phone (3). Some speculate that the Phone (3) could switch to a dot matrix LED, a more natural evolution of the Glyph interface.

The dot matrix interface could be similar to the one found on the ASUS ROG Phones. If that turns out to be true, users will be able to display text, showcase GIFs, or even play basic games like Snake on them.

However, since Nothing wants to position Phone (3) in the flagship category, getting rid of the Glyph Interface makes sense. Buyers in those categories do not want their phone flashing every time they get a call or message. It has to be subtle and silent rather than loud and flashy.

What To Expect From The Nothing Phone (3)?

Based on the teaser, the back of the Nothing Phone (3) will have a dual-tone finish and a white look. This will be similar to the CMF Phone (2) Pro, a budget offering from the company’s sub-brand.

It is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus. The Phone (3) should get new AI features with enhanced Essential Space and the Essential Key.

Another upgrade would be in the battery department, as it is likely to pack a bigger battery. Thanks to silicon carbon, we can expect a battery bigger than 5,000mAh on the phone.

Other anticipated upgrades include IP68, 512GB of Storage, and faster 50W charging. Last but not it could bring a telephoto lens since they are also present on the cheaper Phone (3a).

Pricing And Availability

The Phone (3) will be Nothing’s first true flagship smartphone, with “premium materials”. This isn’t a surprise since Carl Pei teased that the Phone (3) will cost around £800 (approximately ₹90,000/$1100).

This will make it the most expensive phone from the company to date. Despite the high price tag, it is likely to be cheaper in India at around ₹55,000.