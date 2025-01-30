Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro: Leaked Images and Specs Surface Online

Nothing is set to launch new smartphones on March 4th. The Nothing Phone (3a) surfaced earlier this week, along with its specifications. Now, we have leaked live images of the phone, along with details about the new Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, which is expected to replace last year’s Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. It seems there’s been a change in the naming convention.

Nothing Phone (3a)

The Nothing Phone (3a) is what the brand and Flipkart have been teasing on their respective platforms, showcasing what appears to be the phone’s triple rear camera module. Live images of the phone have now leaked, though it is covered in a heavy-duty case to keep its design hidden from curious eyes.

You can see the Google Pixel-like horizontal camera module on the rear, although with the flash placed above it. This will be the first Nothing phone with three cameras on the back. According to leaks, the Phone (3a) will have a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it may house a 32MP selfie shooter.

Other rumored specifications include a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It is expected to be available in two storage variants: a base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a higher-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will reportedly launch in Black and White color options.

The leaked image does not reveal the Glyph lights on the rear, but expect them anyway. Like its predecessor, the Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (3a) is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

As mentioned, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is said to be the successor to the Phone (2a) Plus from last year, which was a larger variant of the Phone (2a) with a minor processor upgrade, double the storage in the base variant, better front cameras, and new color options.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will reportedly come in a single version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Alongside the Black color option, it will also be offered in Grey. It is expected to run Nothing OS 3 based on Android 15, just like the (3a).

The phone will reportedly replace the telephoto lens with a periscope camera. Apart from this, not much is known about the phone at this point.

Launch Date and Expected Pricing

Nothing has already announced that it will launch a new product on March 4th at 3:30 PM IST with a teaser titled ‘Power in Perspective.’ At the launch, Nothing is expected to launch the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro. There were also speculations of the brand launching its Nothing Phone (3); however, rumors suggest it would be launched at a later date.

For starters, the Nothing Phone (2a) launched in India in July 2023 with a starting price of ₹23,999. We’re expecting similar pricing for the (3a), likely keeping it in the sub-₹25,000 segment. The Phone (3a) Pro may cost between ₹28,000-30,000; however, these are just speculations.