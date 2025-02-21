Home » News » Whoa! Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro Look Stunning in New Renders

Nothing is set to launch the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro on March 4th, and official renders of the phones have now appeared online, showing the devices in their full glory. These images not only reveal the design of the Phone (3a) series but also hint at some of the features they’ll come with.

Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro: Design and Features

Based on renders shared by AndroidHeadlines, the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro seem to have displays on the front that have symmetrical bezels (just like other Nothing phones) and a punch-hole camera at the center top. Both look almost similar from the front. The rear is where the differences lie.

The Nothing Phone (3a) has three cameras on the rear laid out in a Google Pixel-like horizontal island. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro has its three lenses in different sizes and spread across in a triangle-like shape. Also, the flashlight sits next up top, forming a wonky trapezoid shape together.

Both phones have volume rockers on the left frame. The opposite side houses the Power button and the new iPhone 16-inspired Camera button. This button should act as a button to quickly open the camera and shutter to click photos or videos. Nothing may also allow you to remap this to something else, but it’s not clear as of yet.

The renders also confirm the earlier rumor that the Nothing Phone (3a) will come in White and Black, while the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will be available in Grey and Black color options.

Reports suggest that the main difference between the two models will be the camera. They both are said to have three lenses – two 50MP shooters and an 8MP ultrawide camera. However, the telephoto is a big difference – the (3a) would support only 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, whereas the (3a) Pro would zoom 3x optically and up to 60x digitally.

Both phones will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The Phone (3a) will arrive with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The bigger Phone (3a) Pro will have only a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

As per earlier leaks, the Nothing Phone (3a) base model could be priced at INR 25,000 (approximately $290/€275), while the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro could start at INR 30,000 (approximately $345/€330).

We’ll have to wait for the official launch on March 4th for confirmation on pricing and availability.

