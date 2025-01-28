Nothing Phone (3a) Launching on March 4: Expected Specs, Pricing, and Leaks

It’s been a while since the London-based tech brand Nothing released a new smartphone, but the wait is finally over. The brand is gearing up to unveil its latest device on March 4. Speculations have been circulating about whether it will be the Nothing Phone (3) or Nothing Phone (3a), but a recent leak confirms it will be the Nothing Phone (3a). Teasers have already been shared online, and Flipkart has created a dedicated landing page for the launch. Here’s what to expect from the the phone.

Nothing Phone (3a) Teased on X and Flipkart

On January 27, Nothing took to its Twitter account to post a teaser video of the upcoming smartphone. The teaser says “Power in Perspective” and mentions 4 March at 10:00 GMT (or 3:30 PM IST) as the global launch time.

The video gives a glimpse of what appears to be the rear camera module, also showcasing Nothing’s iconic Glyph interface lights laced around. You’d see the camera module strongly resembles to that of the Google Pixel.

Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/D10WiYwov0 — Nothing (@nothing) January 27, 2025

On the other hand, the Indian ecommerce platform Flipkart has created a landing page, confirming the device will exclusively be sold via Flipkart.

Oh, and by the way, neither Nothing nor Flipkart has officially named the device yet, but tipster Abhishek Yadav found the keyword “Nothing_phone3a” right in the promo page URL, which confirms this is indeed the Nothing Phone (3a). The page has now been taken down.

Rumors suggest the brand may also introduce a Nothing Phone (3a) Plus, though it’s unclear whether it will launch alongside the Nothing Phone (3a) or at a later date. The pricier Nothing Phone (3) is expected to arrive later.

People waiting for Nothing Phone 3 have to wait a little longer…



There are 3 devices planned ahead of it. The madness starts with Phone 3a.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 28, 2025

Nothing Phone (3a) Expected Specifications

While details are still limited, the Nothing Phone (3a) is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, an octa-core processor built on a 4nm process. The phone is expected to feature 8GB of RAM.

Similar to its predecessor, the device may sport a 6.7-inch display and a triple rear camera setup, as teased. This time, it could include a telephoto lens, marking a significant upgrade over the previous model. The phone is likely to run Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15.

Nothing Phone (3a) Expected Price in India

To recall, he Nothing Phone (2a) debuted in India in July 2023 with a starting price of ₹23,999. We anticipate similar pricing for th (3a), likely keeping it in the sub ₹25,000 segment. At this price point, it will compete with devices such as the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Realme 14 Pro, iQOO Z9s Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, and more.

What sets the Phone (3a) apart from its competition is its distinct design featuring glyph lights, along with Nothing’s clean and customizable software experience.