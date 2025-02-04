Nothing Phone (3a) May Come With This iPhone 16 Feature

Nothing recently announced that it will launch the Nothing Phone (3a) series on March 4. The brand has now hinted that the Phone (3a) series will feature a camera button, similar to the Camera Control on the iPhone 16. Nothing teased the camera button through a cryptic post on social media.

The post showcased a side view of the phone, highlighting the volume rockers followed by an additional button. The accompanying caption, “Your second memory, one click away,” while vague, hints at the camera due to the mention of “memory.” Plus, the size and shape of the button are similar to the Camera Control button we’ve seen on the iPhone 16 series.

This Camera button could potentially allow Nothing Phone (3a) users to quickly launch the camera app and perhaps control settings like zoom and exposure. However, it remains unclear whether the button will be a physical click button or a capacitive one, and whether it will offer haptic feedback.

Your second memory, one click away.



Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/FHhAgzSZBz — Nothing (@nothing) February 3, 2025

If implemented, this feature would make the Nothing Phone (3a) series stand out in the mid-range segment. It will be interesting to see how Nothing differentiates its implementation from Apple’s, especially since not many people are actively using the button on iPhones.

However, it could also be that the button isn’t related to the camera at all and is instead used for something else—perhaps to control the Glyph lights, function as an Action button, or serve as an AI shortcut. Or is the image inverted, making it an alert slider positioned above the volume rockers? Nothing is confirmed for now.

Nothing is expected to launch two phones in the series – the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

Nothing Phone (3a)

The Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants.

Beyond the camera button, the phone will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup, also visible in previously leaked images and teaser. This includes a 50MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, expect a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and support 45W fast charging. On the software front, it will run Nothing OS 3 on top of Android 15.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will succeed last year’s Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, with only a slight change in the naming scheme. It will reportedly be available in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Based on the transition from the Nothing Phone (2a) to the (2a) Plus, we may expect slightly improved cameras, a larger display, and a different—likely better—processor.

Beyond that, not much is known about the phone yet. However, with a full month remaining until the March 4 launch, we can expect more leaks to surface soon. Stay tuned.