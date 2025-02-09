Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Specs Appear Online: The Mid-Range Phone to Watch?

Leaked specs for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro suggest a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

The leak also points to a triple 50MP camera setup, including a 3x periscope lens.

Other rumored specs include a 6.9-inch 1.5K display, a 5,000mAh battery, and 55W charging.

Nothing is set to launch the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro on March 4th at MWC, with a simultaneous launch in India. While we’ve seen a bunch of leaks about the regular (3a), we knew way less about the pricier Pro. But, a recent Twitter post spilled the beans on some key specs and potential India pricing for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, giving us a good idea of where it’ll fit in the market.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Specs: What the Leaks Suggest

Tipster @parthiv_chakma on X (formerly Twitter) has shared alleged specifications for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. According to the tipster, the phone will feature a 6.9-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is said to reach 1300 nits in HBM (High Brightness Mode) and a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

The device will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 4nm-based chipset previously rumored to be featured in the regular Nothing Phone (3a).

On the software front, the phone will likely run Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. It is expected to receive three major Android version updates and four years of security updates, mirroring the current update policy for existing Nothing phones.

The phone is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup in a Google Pixel-like module, aligning with a recent teaser posted by Nothing that showcased the phone’s three cameras. The setup is said to include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with support for 4K 60fps video recording. For selfies, a 50-megapixel front camera capable of 4K 30fps video recording is expected.

A 5,000mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging is also rumored. If true, this represents a 10W increase from the 45W charging found on the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

The post further mentions IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, an upgrade from the IP54 rating of its predecessor. While the water resistance remains the same (protection against water spray from any direction), the dust resistance will improve to offer total dust ingress protection.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: Leaked Pricing Hints at Mid-Range Positioning

The tipster also provided potential India pricing for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is rumored to cost ₹27,999, while the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model is said to be priced at ₹29,999.

A top-tier variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is rumored to cost ₹31,999. This contradicts previous rumors suggesting the Phone (3a) Pro would be available in a single 12GB/256GB configuration.

Looking Ahead (with a Grain of Salt)

Note that these are currently rumors, and no concrete leaks have been confirmed. If these specifications and pricing prove accurate, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will compete with devices like the OnePlus Nord 4, Moto Edge 50 Pro, and Poco X7 Pro.

Nothing’s key advantages are likely the Glyph interface, software experience, and the potentially new Camera button. However, competing devices like the Nord 4 and Poco X7 Pro offer more powerful processors and faster charging capabilities, so it will be interesting to see what other advantages (or caveats) the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro brings to the table.