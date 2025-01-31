Home » News » Nothing Phone (3a) Series Launch Confirmed for March 4

by Ritik Singh
Nothing has officially confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3a series will launch on March 4. The company announced the launch via social media and email, stating that the new phones will debut at MWC 2025 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona. The India launch will take place on the same day.

Earlier, Nothing had teased a March 4 event, hinting at a new phone. Now, the company has explicitly confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone (3a) series, which will succeed the (2a) lineup—previously consisting of the Nothing Phone (2a) and the Nothing Phone (2a) Pro.

This time, two smartphones are expected:

  • Nothing Phone (3a)
  • Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

Nothing Phone (3a)

Nothing Phone (3a) Series Launch Confirmed on Flipkart

The Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The phone is expected to be available in two storage variants:

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

It will reportedly be offered in Black and White color options.

For cameras, leaks suggest the Nothing Phone (3a) will have:

  • 50MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
  • 50MP 2x telephoto camera
  • 8MP ultra-wide camera
  • 32MP front camera for selfies

The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will reportedly come in a single variant featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will be available in Black and Grey color options. Like the 3a, it is expected to run Nothing OS 3, based on Android 15.

Nothing may use either a Snapdragon or MediaTek processor for the 3a Pro, but details are unclear at the moment. However, expect better overall performance, a larger display, and possibly improved cameras compared to the regular 3a.

According to leaks, the 3a Pro may also feature a periscope camera with higher optical zoom compared to the telephoto lens on the standard 3a.

Final Thoughts

As mentioned, the Nothing Phone 3a series will launch on March 4 at MWC Barcelona. In India, the launch will take place at 3:30 PM IST. The phones will be exclusively available via Flipkart. Expect similar pricing to last year, with the Nothing Phone 3a priced under ₹25,000 and the 3a Pro expected to be under ₹30,000. However, these are just speculations so keep a note of it.

