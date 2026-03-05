Nothing Phone 4a Series Gets World’s First 140x Camera and a Redesigned Back

Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone 4a series, including the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

A new Glyph Bar on the Phone 4a and an opaque aluminium back with Glyph Matrix on the Phone 4a Pro.

Nothing 4a Pro becomes the world’s first phone with the 140x zoom.

Nothing has brought two new mid-range phones: the Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. This time, Nothing included a new Glyph lighting system, sharper AMOLED displays, and improved cameras. The standard model now features a new vertical Glyph Bar, while the Pro model introduces a new Opaque back with a Glyph Matrix interface. Here’s what makes the Nothing Phone 4a and the 4a Pro among the top performers in this segment.

Nothing Phone 4a: New Glyph Bar, 140x Zoom, and Bigger Battery

The Nothing Phone 4a keeps the brand’s signature transparent design but introduces a few noticeable changes. The biggest highlight is the new Glyph Bar, which replaces the curved Glyph LED arcs seen on previous models. This vertical bar sits beside the camera module and includes multiple LED squares, including a red LED that lights up while recording videos.

There’s also a new physical button setup you will see on the phone. The Essential key is on the left (phone facing front), and the volume rockers and power button is on the right.

The Phone 4a features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a sharper 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display can reach up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and the bezels are pretty slimmer this time. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. So, it can handle daily tasks pretty well.

For cameras, Nothing has added a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The company claims the telephoto camera can deliver up to 70x ultra zoom, a first for the A-series lineup. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera, which is impressive for a budget smartphone.

The phone packs a 5,080mAh battery with 50W fast charging, which Nothing says can charge the device to 50 per cent in around 22 minutes. It runs Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, bringing new Essential AI tools like Essential Search, Essential Space, and custom Essential Apps.

One thing worth noting and a little dissapointing is that the Nothing Phone 4a will not be launching in the United States. Nothing has confirmed that only the Nothing Phone 4a Pro will be officially sold in the US market. The standard Phone 4a will be available in regions like Europe, the UK, and parts of Asia. The likely reason looks like the company appears to be focusing on the more premium Pro model for the US.

Also Read:

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Glyph Matrix and a More Premium Experience

Alongside the standard model, Nothing has also introduced the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, which brings a new back design. Instead of the classic transparent design, Nothing has introduced a new opaque aluminium back, featuring the Glyph Matrix, a small circular matrix display we saw on the Nothing Phone 3.

On the front, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a faster 144Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and gaming noticeably smoother. The display is also brighter than the base model, reaching up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is a step up from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 used in the standard model.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a triple-camera setup. A 50MP primary camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Nothing says the telephoto system can deliver up to 140x ultra zoom. That’s actually a good amount of zoom on a smartphone. The 4a Pro also shares the same 5,080mAh battery with 50W fast charging. It will be run on Nothing OS based on Android 16.

Nothing Phone 4a Series: Pricing and Availability

Now let’s talk about the pricing. Here are the Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a pro price below:

Nothing Phone 4a

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – $399

12GB RAM + 256GB storage – $449

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – $499

12GB RAM + 256GB storage – $599

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro will be available in Black, Pink, and Silver, while the Phone 4a comes in Pink, White, Blue, and Black. For the 4a series Pre-orders start soon, while open sales are expected to begin later this month, on March 13. You can go to Nothing’s official website and select retail partners.

Overall, the Nothing Phone 4a series brings meaningful upgrades this time while keeping the brand’s uniqueness. What do you think? Share your views about this on our X and stay tuned for more updates like this in future.