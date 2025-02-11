Nothing’s First Wireless Headphones Confirmed: Certification Hints at an Upcoming Launch

Nothing might be working on its first-ever wireless headphones. A new certification from SGS Fimko has revealed a device with model number ‘B170’ under the category of wireless headphones. While details are scarce, this suggests that the company is expanding its audio lineup beyond earbuds and neckbands. Here’s everything you need to know about Nothing’s new wireless headphone certification hint.

This leak surfaced as Nothing prepares for the launch of its upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series on March 4th. The certification shows the headphones could first release in Finland before expanding to other regions, possibly including India. The listing confirms basic technical details, such as a 5V, 1A (5W) charging input, a 35-degree operating temperature, and Class III protection. Beyond that, nothing else is officially known yet.

Nothing is known for its transparent designs, and it wouldn’t be surprising if these new headphones follow the same aesthetic. The company already has a strong presence in the audio market with products like the Ear (1), Ear Stick, CMF Buds, and Ear (open). However, it has never released full-sized over-ear headphones. This could mark a new step for the brand.

There have been hints about this move before. In 2022, Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, shared concept designs of possible Nothing headphones. If this new product follows that vision, it could stand out in the market. Pei has also teased that if Nothing ever launches headphones, they might be called ‘Nothing Head (1).’ While this name isn’t confirmed, it aligns with the company’s naming style.

Crazy cool Nothing Head (1) fan concept 🥵https://t.co/SstcZa1I7U pic.twitter.com/Afz4eCmjnx — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 12, 2022

Right now, there’s no word on features, pricing, or a launch timeline. But since the device has cleared certification, an official announcement might not be far away. If the past Nothing products are any indication, these headphones could bring something fresh to the market. More leaks and details should surface soon, so it’s just a matter of time before we find out exactly what Nothing has in store.

