Now You Can Call or WhatsApp Message ChatGPT Directly

Don’t have internet? No issues! Now you can save ChatGPT’s phone number and place a cellular call directly and talk to AI. You can also chat with ChatGPT using WhatsApp now but then what about Meta? OpenAI has announced some simple yet useful features on Day 10 of the 12 Days OpenAI Campaign. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

1. Call ChatGPT (Voice)

The highlight of Day 10’s announcement is the ability to call ChatGPT using a toll-free number. The number to dial is 1-800-CHATGPT (+1-800-242-8478) and you can access ChatGPT’s voice mode.

This doesn’t require an internet connection, so you can even place the call using a flip or a vintage rotary phone. You can save ChatGPT’s number in your contacts app for quick access later.

There are a few limitations though. Right now, you get 15 minutes of free voice calls every month. OpenAI says they’ll add an option to link your ChatGPT account for extended usage soon. Also, this feature is only available in the US for now but we think it will roll out to other countries soon.

2. WhatsApp to ChatGPT

For international users, OpenAI introduced text-based WhatsApp integration. This works everywhere WhatsApp is supported, including in the US.

Save the number (+1-800-242-8478) to your contacts app and initiate a chat with ChatGPT on WhatsApp. Alternatively, you can scan the QR Code shared during the live stream (see below) to connect with ChatGPT on WhatsApp. What we like is that you don’t need to connect your ChatGPT account to get started.

However, there are some limitations here.

Conversations are completely text-based.

You cannot talk to ChatGPT on a voice call or even access images.

OpenAI has not mentioned any limitations on the number of messages you can send and the AI model you can access.

The option to connect with your ChatGPT account may come in a future update.

What’s Next?

With just two days left in the campaign, OpenAI is on a roll with these announcements. While we’ve seen major releases like Sora and Search updates, many users are eagerly anticipating a new LLM model, GPT 4.5, or even an Operator model to control the OS or browser—similar to Google’s Mariner project. Have you tried calling ChatGPT yet?