Now You Can Swipe On Google Photos Like Tinder?

Google Photos is testing a Tinder-style swipe feature to help clear storage.

You can swipe left to delete blurry or large files, and swipe right to keep them.

It’s a limited rollout for now, and you can not turn it on manually.

You might agree that cleaning up storage on Google Photos isn’t exactly fun. Most of us just keep ignoring it until the “storage full” warning shows up. I think Google might have found a way to make it a little less boring and kind of fun. The app is now testing a Tinder-style swipe feature that lets you quickly go through blurry or large photos and decide whether to keep or delete them. Let’s find out more!

Bruno on Telegram spotted something new and strange in Google Photos. He spotted a Tinder-style swipe feature for cleaning up storage. The prompt lets you swipe left to delete blurry or large photos and videos, or swipe right to keep them. It’s a small test for now, but definitely one of the more fun ways Google has tried to tackle photo clutter.

How the Swipe Feature Works in Google Photos

When this feature shows up, Google Photos will prompt you to review your blurry or large photos and videos. All you have to do is swipe left to delete something you don’t need, or swipe right to keep it. This is exactly similar to something you will find on Tinder, where you swipe left for people you don’t like and swipe right for people you like.

If you’ve run out of swipes on Tinder, this might be a better place to use that energy, and it could actually be more useful 😉.

Also Read:

Here’s where you will find this feature:

You will come across this option under the “Manage Storage” section in your app’s profile section. Right now, it seems to appear randomly for some users as a prompt, so we are not sure if it will appear or not.

When Availability and Rollout

As of now, this swipe feature is showing up only for some selected users, and there’s no manual way to turn it on. Google seems to be quietly testing it. This is something Google always does with its apps.

Also, this feature has appeared on or after Google Photos version 7.39 for Android, but there’s no sign of it on iPhones right now. So it looks like the rollout is still very limited and experimental.

That’s it, peeps! Stay tuned for more updates like these in the future.