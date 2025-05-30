Now You Can Use Google Lens In YouTube Shorts

Google has announced that Google Lens is coming to YouTube Shorts.

Testing in beta, it will start rolling out to everyone this week.

This feature will be accessible through the top menu when you pause a short.

Just like Instagram reels, we’ve all been hooked on YouTube Shorts for fun, entertainment, and a lot more. From those cool Amazon gadgets to viral clips to oddly satisfying videos and everything in between. Have you ever come across an interesting gadget while watching Shorts and spent hours trying to find it? Well, not anymore because now you will be able to use Google Lens in YouTube Shorts.

Google announced that Google Lens is coming to YouTube Shorts. With this, you can now find info about anything you see on your Shorts screen — instantly. You can also tap anywhere on the screen or draw around that particular area, and Google Lens will pull up info about that exact part. Pretty cool, right?

Where This Feature Can Be Useful

Let’s say you’re watching a Short about someone unboxing a cool desk setup – maybe there’s a fancy lamp or a unique keyboard you instantly fall in love with. Instead of pausing the video, opening a new tab, and typing random keywords like “RGB light thingy with wireless charger,” you can just tap on the product, and boom – you got the exact info right there.

Or imagine spotting someone wearing a nice jacket in a travel vlog – just tap or circle, and Lens will help you find the same one online.

It’s also super useful for DIY videos, kitchen tools, sneakers, or even books someone randomly flashes in the background.

How To Use Google Lens in YouTube Shorts

Google also posted on their support page about how to use Google Lens while watching YouTube Shorts with these simple steps:

Open any Shorts on the YouTube App. Pause the Short by tapping on the screen. Select Lens in the top menu. Draw, highlight, or tap on anything on the screen to search with Lens. You can also tap Translate on the lower right side of the screen to translate any captions in the video. When finished, tap X on the upper left-hand side of your screen or swipe down at the top of the results panel to close the results page.

That’s it, folks, about the Google Lens feature on YouTube Shorts.