Grow a Garden has shifted towards a new trend. You must submit various plant types during events to either gain points or complete tasks to gain rewards. The latest update features the Nutty Plants in Grow a Garden that you can obtain via various means in the game. These types of plants, while still few in number, can help you complete the ongoing events. This article lists all such plants that can be found in Grow a Garden.
List of All Nutty Plants in Grow a Garden
There are currently five Nutty plants in Grow a Garden. They range in rarity and sell price, making some of them quite lucrative to farm. We have listed all of them below, along with additional details for you to check.
|Image
|Name
|Rarity
|Harvest Type
|Seed Price
(In Sheckles)
|Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)
|Event
Points
|Acorn
|Divine
|Multi
|Obtained from the Nutty Chest.
|123,123
|7
|Hazelnut
|Uncommon
|Multi
|Obtained from the Nutty Chest.
|25,000
|3
|Acorn Squash
|Uncommon
|Multi
|Help your Chubby Chipmunk reach a weight of 5.88 kg.
|123,123
|3
|Pecan
|Divine
|Multi
|Help your Chubby Chipmunk reach a weight of 50 kg.
|100,000
|7
|Coconut
|Mythical
|Multi
|6,000
|400
|6
Are Nutty Plants Worth Obtaining?
Yes, absolutely. All Nutty plants are multi-harvest, allowing you to reap the fruits numerous times. Additionally, most of them fall under a higher rarity, meaning you can sell the base fruit for a high price. However, if you let the fruits sit for a while and gain multiple mutations, you can fetch a high price and quickly accumulate Sheckles in the game. While the list is currently relatively short, it is bound to grow quickly with new updates.