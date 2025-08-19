NVIDIA GeForce Now Gets Serious Upgrades: RTX 5080 Performance, Low Latency Mode And More

NVIDIA’s GeForce Now is one of the most popular ways to enjoy the latest AAA games without owning a powerful supercomputer. The cloud streaming service is now getting some serious upgrades, so you can stream games without a fuss. Powered by the new RTX 5080 GPU, you can now stream games at 5K at up to 120 FPS. Furthermore, GeForce Now is also getting double the games and support for accessories like steering wheels. Here’s everything new coming to GeForce Now, including the power of Nvidia RTX 5080.

RTX 5080 Now Available for GeForce Now Ultimate Users

Calling it the “biggest launch in GeForce Now RTX History”, NVIDIA is bringing its Blackwell RTX 5080 GPU to the cloud streaming service. Available in select tiles initially, the company claims it will add new RTX 5080-powered titles every week.

Furthermore, it says that users can expect up to 2.8x faster performance compared to the previous RTX 4080. This will allow gamers to enjoy double the frame rates and play at up to 5K at 120 FPS. And the company claims that this will be evident as users will be able to experience games at 1080p at 360 FPS and 1440p at 240 FPS.

With 48GB of video memory and 3 times more TFLOPS than a PS5 Pro, the RTX 5080 will cater to both casual and hardcore gamers. Do note that RTX 5080 won’t be available for every game as the company needs time to ramp up the servers and increase the compatibility list.

It also comes with the complete suite of DLSS 4 features, including frame generation and upscaling with the new transformer model. The best part? You won’t need to shell out more money to experience this upgrade. It will be available to all GeForce Now Ultimate users, which costs $19.99 per month.

What is the New Cinematic Quality Streaming Mode (CQS)

Apart from the increase in raw power, the new Cinematic Quality Streaming Mode (CQS) will drastically improve the visual quality as well. With features like HDR 10, SDR 10, AI video filter, and YUV 4:4:4 Croma, NVIDIA says this next-gen image quality can rival local PC gaming.

You can also now stream at up to 100Mbps, up from the previous cap of 75Mbps, which should help you keep up with those enhanced visuals. For all the competitive gamers out there, NVIDIA is working on reducing the latency by collaborating with Comcast, T-Mobile, and BT on L4S (low latency/low loss) support. The company claims it has a latency of just 30ms when playing Overwatch 2 at 360Hz on 1080p.

Install-to-Play Doubles GeForce Now Library to 4,600 Games

For those wondering about new games coming to the GeForce Library, well, Nvidia says there are more than 2,300 titles now. The company is introducing an Install-to-play feature, which brings the total number of games to more than 4,600.

What this means is you will be able to install games on GeForce Now just like a regular PC. This will allow you to play games previously not available on GeForce Now, provided the developer supports install-to-play.

What’s the catch? You need to install the game each time you launch a GeForce Now session, with Premium members receiving 100GB of storage in a single session. Do you want to avoid the hassle of installing every time? Well, then you need to pay extra for persistent storage.

Starting at $2.99 for 200GB, $4.99 for 500GB, and $7.99 for 1TB, buying this persistent storage will make GeForce Now one step closer to your PC. You will be able to install the games you like, which is in line with NVIDIA’s aim of “trying to make GeForce Now feel like a local gaming PC.

While you won’t be able to just install any old PC in your library, games that are a part of Steam’s Cloud Play should work. The feature will be expanded to include games by Ubisoft, Paradox, Nacom, Devolver, Tiny Build, and CD Projekt Red.

Racing Wheels, Handheld Support, And Discord Integration

Last but not least, a good gamer needs a reliable pair of peripherals, and NVIDIA knows this. Just like your local PC, you can hook up accessories like racing wheels from Logitech for an immersive experience with haptic feedback support. And if you own an LG-branded 4K OLED TV or a 5K monitor, then you can stream games directly on it without needing to install an app.

NVIDIA has also partnered up with Discord so you can play games directly from a Discord server. This means you can try new games without logging into GeForce Now, which is pretty cool.

Last but not least, GeForce Now is also getting support for handhelds such as the Steam Deck and the Lenovo Legion Go S.With support for 90Hz on Steam Deck OLED and 120Hz on Legion Go S, it should be a pretty smooth experience.

With this comprehensive set of features, GeForce Now is one step closer to native PC gaming. If you already own a powerful console or PC, then these features won’t charm you, but it might be good news for those who can’t afford a NASA supercomputer to play those latest games.