NYT Connections #923 Hints, Answers Today – December 20, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #923 for December 20, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #923 Hints for December 20, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Various types of cylindrical containers.

: Various types of cylindrical containers. Green category hint: Different stages or services involved in cleaning clothes.

Different stages or services involved in cleaning clothes. Blue category hint : Influential British bands that emerged during the punk and post-punk era of the 1970s.

: Influential British bands that emerged during the punk and post-punk era of the 1970s. Purple category hint: Words that are frequently preceded by a common four-letter word associated with stones.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #923 Answer for December 20, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Bucket, Can, Drum, Tin (CONTAINERS)

Bucket, Can, Drum, Tin (CONTAINERS) Green Category : Dry, Fold, Press, Wash (Laundry Services)

: Dry, Fold, Press, Wash (Laundry Services) Blue Category: Clash, Cure, Damned, Fall (BRITISH BANDS FORMED IN THE 1970S, WITH “THE”)

Clash, Cure, Damned, Fall (BRITISH BANDS FORMED IN THE 1970S, WITH “THE”) Purple Category: Bottom, Lobster, Music, Salt (ROCK ___)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s puzzle offered a nice mix of literal and clever connections. Yellow and Green felt very approachable, leaning into everyday household items and routine chores. Blue required a bit of specific pop culture knowledge, which might trip some people up if they aren’t fans of that particular musical era. Purple was the real standout today, requiring you to think about what prefix links them rather than the words’ literal definitions. Overall, it was a smooth solve that rewarded lateral thinking, a solid 4 out of 5 for variety.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.