NYT Connections #924 Hints, Answers Today – December 21, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #924 for December 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #924 Hints for December 21, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Components you would find on a specific vessel used for steeping and pouring leaves.

: Components you would find on a specific vessel used for steeping and pouring leaves. Green category hint: Different areas or departments you would navigate while visiting a local library.

Different areas or departments you would navigate while visiting a local library. Blue category hint : Verbs that describe the act of coming forth or originating from a specific source.

: Verbs that describe the act of coming forth or originating from a specific source. Purple category hint: Every word in this group can be followed by a four-letter word that describes a falling bead of liquid.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #924 Answer for December 21, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Handle, Lid, Spout, Strainer (FEATURES OF A TEAPOT)

Handle, Lid, Spout, Strainer (FEATURES OF A TEAPOT) Green Category : Circulation, Periodicals, Reference, Stacks (LIBRARY SECTIONS)

: Circulation, Periodicals, Reference, Stacks (LIBRARY SECTIONS) Blue Category: Emerge, Flow, Issue, Result (ARISE)

Emerge, Flow, Issue, Result (ARISE) Purple Category: Air, Eaves, Gum, Rain (___DROP)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a delightful mix of the literal and the lateral. The Yellow and Green categories felt very grounded, focusing on physical objects and spaces that most of us are quite familiar with. Blue required a bit more linguistic flexibility, as some of those words are more commonly used as nouns in daily conversation. However, the Purple category was the true highlight—it required that classic “Connections” shift in perspective to see the hidden link connecting four very different nouns. It was a cleverly constructed set, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its elegant internal logic.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.