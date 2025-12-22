NYT Connections #926 Hints, Answers Today – December 23, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #926 for December 23, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #926 Hints for December 23, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : A specific point of weakness.

: A specific point of weakness. Green category hint: Terms famously associated with the father of psychoanalysis.

Terms famously associated with the father of psychoanalysis. Blue category hint : Iconic fictional figures who all share a common fashion accessory.

: Iconic fictional figures who all share a common fashion accessory. Purple category hint: Look closely at the first few letters of each word; they all begin with a common nickname for a certain type of meat.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #926 Answer for December 23, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Achilles’ Heel, Downfall, Kryptonite, Soft Spot (VULNERABILITY)

Achilles’ Heel, Downfall, Kryptonite, Soft Spot (VULNERABILITY) Green Category : Fixation, Oedipus Complex, Superego, Unconscious (FREUDIAN CONCEPTS)

: Fixation, Oedipus Complex, Superego, Unconscious (FREUDIAN CONCEPTS) Blue Category: Darth Vader, Dracula, Little Red Riding Hood, Superman (CHARACTERS IN CAPES)

Darth Vader, Dracula, Little Red Riding Hood, Superman (CHARACTERS IN CAPES) Purple Category: Bratz, Dogma, Frankenstein, Linklater (STARTING WITH SLANG FOR SAUSAGE)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a clever mix of the psychological and the pop-cultural. Yellow and Green felt relatively intuitive for anyone familiar with common idioms and introductory psychology. Blue offered a fun visual link, but the real star of the show was Purple. That connection required a keen eye for spelling and a bit of “foodie” knowledge to bridge the gap between dolls, directors, and monsters. Overall, it was a creative set that earned a 4 out of 5 for its playful wordplay.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.