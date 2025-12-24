NYT Connections #928 Hints, Answers Today – December 25, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #928 for December 25, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #928 Hints for December 25, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Overly elaborate or ornate, especially in writing.

: Overly elaborate or ornate, especially in writing. Green category hint: To bring something new into existence.

To bring something new into existence. Blue category hint : Each of these objects features a specific supporting part.

: Each of these objects features a specific supporting part. Purple category hint: Every word contains a hidden syllable from a famous musical scale.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #928 Answer for December 25, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Excessive, Flowery, Melodramatic, Purple (ORNATE, AS PROSE)

Excessive, Flowery, Melodramatic, Purple (ORNATE, AS PROSE) Green Category : Coin, Fashion, Hatch, Make Up (CREATE)

: Coin, Fashion, Hatch, Make Up (CREATE) Blue Category: Cherry, Flower, Musical Note, Wine Glass (THINGS WITH STEMS)

Cherry, Flower, Musical Note, Wine Glass (THINGS WITH STEMS) Purple Category: Laredo, Mire, Retire, Solti (COMPRISED OF SOLFEGE (DO-RE-MI))

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s puzzle offered a great mix of vocabulary and visual thinking. Yellow and Green were quite approachable, as the synonyms for style and creation fell into place with just a bit of focus. Blue provided a nice “wow” moment once the physical shapes of the objects were considered. Purple was the true standout, requiring a sharp ear for sounds buried within the words. It was a brilliantly constructed set, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its cleverness.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.