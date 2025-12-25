NYT Connections #929 Hints, Answers Today – December 26, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #929 for December 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #929 Hints for December 26, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Stereotypes often associated with the Golden State.

: Stereotypes often associated with the Golden State. Green category hint: Specific styles or categories of humorous films.

Specific styles or categories of humorous films. Blue category hint : Classic bands named after places or travel-related concepts.

: Classic bands named after places or travel-related concepts. Purple category hint: Every word here is commonly preceded by the same dark color.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #929 Answer for December 26, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Movie Exec, Surfer, Tech Bro, Vally Girl (CALIFORNIA-BASED CHARACTER TROPES)

Movie Exec, Surfer, Tech Bro, Vally Girl (CALIFORNIA-BASED CHARACTER TROPES) Green Category : Buddy, Cringe, Screwball, Stoner (COMEDY SUBGENRES)

: Buddy, Cringe, Screwball, Stoner (COMEDY SUBGENRES) Blue Category: America, Chicago, Foreigner, Journey (’70S ROCK BANDS)

America, Chicago, Foreigner, Journey (’70S ROCK BANDS) Purple Category: Forest, Friday, Panther, Window (BLACK ___)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a clever ride. Yellow and Green felt very thematic, tapping into pop culture and cinema tropes that felt natural to group together. Blue provided a nice hit of nostalgia, though it required a moment to separate the nouns from the specific era of music. The real standout was Purple; it was one of those “aha!” moments where the connection is hiding in plain sight behind a common descriptor. Overall, a very cohesive and polished grid, earning a 4 out of 5 for its smooth flow and smart wordplay.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.