NYT Connections #930 Hints, Answers Today – December 27, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #930 for December 27, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #930 Hints for December 27, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Various tiers or sections you would find when booking a flight.

: Various tiers or sections you would find when booking a flight. Green category hint: Verbs used when you need to attribute information to a specific source.

Verbs used when you need to attribute information to a specific source. Blue category hint : Different ways to describe a person’s professional occupation or field of work.

: Different ways to describe a person’s professional occupation or field of work. Purple category hint: Each of these words ends with the name of a specific alcoholic beverage.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #930 Answer for December 27, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Business, Economy, First, Premium (AIRLINE CLASSES)

Business, Economy, First, Premium (AIRLINE CLASSES) Green Category : Cite, Credit, Name, Reference (ATTRIBUTE)

: Cite, Credit, Name, Reference (ATTRIBUTE) Blue Category: Calling, Craft, Line, Trade (VOCATION)

Calling, Craft, Line, Trade (VOCATION) Purple Category: Decider, Namesake, Report, Villager (ENDING WITH ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

This puzzle was a clever mix of straightforward synonyms and a tricky linguistic twist at the end. Yellow and Green felt very intuitive, and Blue followed shortly after once the professional theme became clear. Purple was the true standout today, requiring a bit of wordplay gymnastics to see the pattern hidden within the letters. It was a satisfying solve that offered a great mental workout, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its creative construction.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.