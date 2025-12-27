NYT Connections #931 Hints, Answers Today – December 28, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #931 for December 28, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #931 Hints for December 28, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Items you would use at a post office to send a package.

: Items you would use at a post office to send a package. Green category hint: Words used to describe something that remains fixed or unchanging.

Words used to describe something that remains fixed or unchanging. Blue category hint : Internal components found inside a traditional mechanical timepiece.

: Internal components found inside a traditional mechanical timepiece. Purple category hint: If you swap the first letter of these words, they all become specific animal breeds.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #931 Answer for December 28, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Box, Envelope, Mailer, Tube (CONTAINERS FOR SHIPPING)

Box, Envelope, Mailer, Tube (CONTAINERS FOR SHIPPING) Green Category : Constant, Static, Stationary, Still (UNMOVING)

: Constant, Static, Stationary, Still (UNMOVING) Blue Category: Gear, Pawl, Ratchet, Spring (MECHANICAL WATCH PARTS)

Gear, Pawl, Ratchet, Spring (MECHANICAL WATCH PARTS) Purple Category: Dusky, Noodle, Perrier, Soxer (DOGS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s puzzle had some clever traps, especially with the spelling of “Stationary” potentially leading one toward the shipping category. I found the Yellow and Green groups to be fairly intuitive once I separated the office supplies from the physical states. Blue required a bit of specialized mechanical knowledge, but the words grouped together quite naturally. As for Purple, it was a classic NYT wordplay category, initially baffling until the linguistic pattern finally clicked into place. Overall, it was a very rewarding solve, earning a solid 3.5 out of 5 for its clever construction.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.