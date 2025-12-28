NYT Connections #932 Hints, Answers Today – December 29, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #932 for December 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #932 Hints for December 29, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : The general drift or inclination of something.

: The general drift or inclination of something. Green category hint: Fundamental building blocks and components of a living organism.

Fundamental building blocks and components of a living organism. Blue category hint : Specific sports categories featured in the Summer Games.

: Specific sports categories featured in the Summer Games. Purple category hint: Words that are homophones for well-known vehicle manufacturers.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #932 Answer for December 29, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Course, Direction, Tide, Trend (TENDENCY)

Course, Direction, Tide, Trend (TENDENCY) Green Category : Cell, Gene, Protein, Tissue (BIOLOGICAL STRUCTURES)

: Cell, Gene, Protein, Tissue (BIOLOGICAL STRUCTURES) Blue Category: Athletics, Equestrian, Swimming, Triathlon (SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS)

Athletics, Equestrian, Swimming, Triathlon (SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS) Purple Category: Infinity, Minnie, Opal, Outie (CAR BRAND HOMOPHONES)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was quite an interesting mix. Yellow and Green felt very natural, coming together almost immediately after a quick scan of the board. Blue required a bit more focus on the specific context of the terms, but once the theme clicked, the grouping felt very solid. Purple was the true highlight, it took a moment to stop looking at the literal meanings and start listening to how the words sounded. Overall, it was a clever and enjoyable puzzle, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its creative wordplay.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.