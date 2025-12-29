NYT Connections #933 Hints, Answers Today – December 30, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #933 for December 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #933 Hints for December 30, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Stages of an airplane’s journey on or off the ground.

: Stages of an airplane’s journey on or off the ground. Green category hint: Terms used to describe a person’s underlying purpose or target.

Terms used to describe a person’s underlying purpose or target. Blue category hint : Standard household or school tools used to quantify various physical dimensions.

: Standard household or school tools used to quantify various physical dimensions. Purple category hint: Items or components often found attached to or associated with a bicycle.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #933 Answer for December 30, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Climb, Takeoff, Taxi, Touchdown (PARTS OF A FLIGHT)

Climb, Takeoff, Taxi, Touchdown (PARTS OF A FLIGHT) Green Category : Aim, Goal, Object, Point (INTENTION)

: Aim, Goal, Object, Point (INTENTION) Blue Category: Clock, Compass, Ruler, Scale (MEASURING DEVICES)

Clock, Compass, Ruler, Scale (MEASURING DEVICES) Purple Category: Basketball, Bell, Rack, Reflector (BIKE ACCESSORIES)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a delightful mix of the literal and the thematic. The Green and Blue categories felt very approachable, utilizing synonyms and common objects that most players will recognize quickly. Yellow provided a nice sequence that required a moment of visualization to group correctly. The Purple category was the standout today, offering just enough of a lateral thinking challenge to keep things interesting without feeling unfair. It was a well-constructed set, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its smooth flow and clever groupings.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.