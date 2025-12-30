NYT Connections #934 Hints, Answers Today – December 31, 2025

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #934 for December 31, 2025.

Today’s NYT Connections #934 Hints for December 31, 2025

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Festive items used to ring in the calendar’s start.

: Festive items used to ring in the calendar’s start. Green category hint: Where items seem to vanish.

Where items seem to vanish. Blue category hint : Cultural icons and staples famously associated with a major East Coast city.

: Cultural icons and staples famously associated with a major East Coast city. Purple category hint: The first word in each of these phrases is a specific type of aquatic geography.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #934 Answer for December 31, 2025

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Ball Drop, Champagne Flute, Fireworks, Noisemaker (HAPPY NEW YEAR!)

Ball Drop, Champagne Flute, Fireworks, Noisemaker (HAPPY NEW YEAR!) Green Category : Bermuda Triangle, Black Hole, Couch Cushions, Dryer (PLACES WHERE THINGS DISAPPEAR)

: Bermuda Triangle, Black Hole, Couch Cushions, Dryer (PLACES WHERE THINGS DISAPPEAR) Blue Category: Brotherly Love, Cheesesteak, Liberty Bell, Rocky (ASSOCIATED WITH PHILADELPHIA)

Brotherly Love, Cheesesteak, Liberty Bell, Rocky (ASSOCIATED WITH PHILADELPHIA) Purple Category: Bay Leaf, Channel Surf, Sea Bass, Sound Barrier (STARTING WITH BODIES OF WATER)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a delightful mix of festive cheer and clever wordplay. Yellow and Blue were quite approachable, as the cultural associations felt very intuitive and helped anchor the board early on. The Green category provided a humorous touch that resonated immediately, making those connections feel very satisfying to bridge. Purple was the real brain-tickler of the bunch, requiring a closer look at the prefixes to find the common thread. It was a well-crafted puzzle, earning a solid 3 out of 5 for its thematic consistency and clever links.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.