NYT Connections #935 Hints, Answers Today – January 1, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #935 for January 1, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #935 Hints for January 1, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Types of magic.

: Types of magic. Green category hint: Actions taken to remove an outer layer.

Actions taken to remove an outer layer. Blue category hint : Slang terms for a dedicated enthusiast.

: Slang terms for a dedicated enthusiast. Purple category hint: Words that follow a common dairy spread.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #935 Answer for January 1, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Charm, Curse, Hex, Spell (BIT OF MAGIC)

Charm, Curse, Hex, Spell (BIT OF MAGIC) Green Category : Peel, Shell, Shuck, Skin (REMOVE THE COVERING FROM)

: Peel, Shell, Shuck, Skin (REMOVE THE COVERING FROM) Blue Category: Buff, Head, Hound, Rat (“ENTHUSIAST” EQUIVALENT)

Buff, Head, Hound, Rat (“ENTHUSIAST” EQUIVALENT) Purple Category: Fingers, Fly, Nut, Scotch (BUTTER___)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections was a clever mix of straightforward synonyms and lateral wordplay. Yellow and Green felt very intuitive, as the shared actions and themes popped out almost immediately. Blue took a bit more effort to see how those specific nouns functioned as descriptors for a person, while Purple provided that classic “aha!” moment. Linking those seemingly unrelated items through a common prefix made for a very rewarding finish. Overall, it was a well-constructed grid, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its neatness and flow.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.