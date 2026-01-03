NYT Connections #938 Hints, Answers Today – January 4, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #938 for January 4, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #938 Hints for January 4, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Various versions of a periodical or book.

: Various versions of a periodical or book. Green category hint: Actions taken to gather or loop something onto a cylinder.

Actions taken to gather or loop something onto a cylinder. Blue category hint : Actions performed by a defensive unit on the gridiron.

: Actions performed by a defensive unit on the gridiron. Purple category hint: Each word begins with a letter that, when removed, leaves behind an informal term for the posterior.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #938 Answer for January 4, 2026

Click here to reveal thew solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Copy, Edition, Issue, Print (PAPER PUBLICATION)

Copy, Edition, Issue, Print (PAPER PUBLICATION) Green Category : Coil, Crank, Reel, Wind (SPOOL)

: Coil, Crank, Reel, Wind (SPOOL) Blue Category: Blitz, Block, Sack, Tackle (THINGS A DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL PLAYER DOES)

Blitz, Block, Sack, Tackle (THINGS A DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL PLAYER DOES) Purple Category: Drear, Etail, Grump, Scan (SYNONYMS FOR BUTT PLUS STARTING LETTER)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a great mix of straightforward logic and clever wordplay. Yellow and Blue were the easiest to group, as the themes for publishing and sports were quite cohesive. Green provided a nice bit of mechanical overlap, but the real star was Purple. The connection was incredibly well-hidden, requiring a bit of “subtraction” to see the pattern within the words themselves. It was a well-balanced puzzle, a solid 4 out of 5 for how neat it was.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.