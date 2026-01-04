NYT Connections #939 Hints, Answers Today – January 5, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #939 for January 5, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #939 Hints for January 5, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Actions often taken while scrolling through an app.

: Actions often taken while scrolling through an app. Green category hint: The absolute limit or furthest reaches of something.

The absolute limit or furthest reaches of something. Blue category hint : Historical styles of painting or architecture, if you add a specific three-letter suffix.

: Historical styles of painting or architecture, if you add a specific three-letter suffix. Purple category hint: Different contexts where the letter “V” is used as an abbreviation or symbol.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #939 Answer for January 5, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Comment, Like, Lure, Post (THINGS YOU CAN DO ON SOCIAL MEDIA)

Comment, Like, Lure, Post (THINGS YOU CAN DO ON SOCIAL MEDIA) Green Category : End, Extreme, Opposite, Pole (FURTHEST POINT)

: End, Extreme, Opposite, Pole (FURTHEST POINT) Blue Category: Brutal, Impression, Manner, Real (ART MOVEMENTS, WITH “-ISM”)

Brutal, Impression, Manner, Real (ART MOVEMENTS, WITH “-ISM”) Purple Category: Five, Versus, Very, Volt (WHAT “V” MIGHT MEAN)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a clever mix of modern digital habits and classic academic categories. Yellow and Green felt relatively intuitive, providing a smooth entry point into the grid. The difficulty definitely spiked with Blue and Purple; the former required a bit of mental wordplay to connect the dots, while Purple demanded a sharp eye for shorthand. It was a well-balanced puzzle, a solid 4 out of 5 for how neat it was.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with the yellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.