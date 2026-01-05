NYT Connections #940 Hints, Answers Today – January 6, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #940 for January 6, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #940 Hints for January 6, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Somewhere you might live.

: Somewhere you might live. Green category hint: Qualities of a resonant, powerful voice.

Qualities of a resonant, powerful voice. Blue category hint : These terms would be very familiar to someone sitting at a high-stakes card table.

: These terms would be very familiar to someone sitting at a high-stakes card table. Purple category hint: Every word here can be followed by a specific type of creature.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #940 Answer for January 6, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Digs, Flat, Pad, Quarters (APARTMENT)

Digs, Flat, Pad, Quarters (APARTMENT) Green Category : Clear, Deep, Full, Rich (SONOROUS)

: Clear, Deep, Full, Rich (SONOROUS) Blue Category: Boat, Flush, Quads, Straight (POKER HANDS, FAMILIARLY)

Boat, Flush, Quads, Straight (POKER HANDS, FAMILIARLY) Purple Category: Balloon, Pack, Party, Stuffed (___ ANIMAL)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a clever mix of synonyms and specific terminology. Yellow and Blue felt like the most natural starting points, as the themes for housing and card games were fairly cohesive. Green required a bit more focus on the musicality of the words, but the real standout was Purple. It forced me to look past the literal definitions and find the common thread that linked such different objects together. It was an expertly crafted grid, earning a 4 out of 5 for its elegant wordplay.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with theyellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group; otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.