NYT Connections #941 Hints, Answers Today – January 7, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #941 for January 7, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #941 Hints for January 7, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Someone or something that looks exactly like another.

: Someone or something that looks exactly like another. Green category hint: Having a legal or financial “piece of the pie.”

Having a legal or financial “piece of the pie.” Blue category hint : Look at the patterns often found flying on flagpoles.

: Look at the patterns often found flying on flagpoles. Purple category hint: These items all require a specific heavy-duty tool to be processed or smoothed out.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #941 Answer for January 7, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Clone, Double, Mirror, Ringer (DOPPELGANGER)

Clone, Double, Mirror, Ringer (DOPPELGANGER) Green Category : Concern, Interest, Share, Stake (PORTION)

: Concern, Interest, Share, Stake (PORTION) Blue Category: Crescent, Cross, Star, Stripe (COMMON FLAG SYMBOLS)

Crescent, Cross, Star, Stripe (COMMON FLAG SYMBOLS) Purple Category: Cider, Garlic, Trousers, Wine (PRESSED USING A PRESS)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a great mix of synonyms and structural themes. Yellow and Green felt very intuitive, focusing on the concepts of duplication and ownership, respectively. Blue took a moment of visualization, but the connection became clear once the geometric patterns were linked. Purple was the true highlight today; the items seemed completely unrelated until the shared mechanical process clicked. It was a clever, well-constructed grid, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its elegant logic.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with theyellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group; otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.