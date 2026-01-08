NYT Connections #943 Hints, Answers Today – January 9, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #943 for January 9, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #943 Hints for January 9, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : These items are all traditionally the same vibrant color.

: These items are all traditionally the same vibrant color. Green category hint: These terms are commonly used in idioms to describe being in a risky or vulnerable position.

These terms are commonly used in idioms to describe being in a risky or vulnerable position. Blue category hint : These are names of famous bands or musicians, but they are missing the numerical prefix that usually starts them.

: These are names of famous bands or musicians, but they are missing the numerical prefix that usually starts them. Purple category hint: If you swap the very first letter of these words with a different one, you get the four points of a compass.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #943 Answer for January 9, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: 3 Ball, Cardinal, Heart, Emoji, Solo Cup (THINGS THAT ARE RED)

3 Ball, Cardinal, Heart, Emoji, Solo Cup (THINGS THAT ARE RED) Green Category : 8 Ball, Deep End, Limb, Thin Ice (USED IN METAPHORS FOR PRECARIOUS SITUATIONS)

: 8 Ball, Deep End, Limb, Thin Ice (USED IN METAPHORS FOR PRECARIOUS SITUATIONS) Blue Category: 6 Mafia, Chainz, Direction, Non Blondes (MUSICAL ARTISTS MINUS STARTING NUMBERS)

6 Mafia, Chainz, Direction, Non Blondes (MUSICAL ARTISTS MINUS STARTING NUMBERS) Purple Category: Couth, Forth, Lest, Oast (CARDINAL DIRECTIONS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a clever exercise in pattern recognition. Yellow was a friendly starting point, and Green felt very natural for anyone familiar with common English idioms. The difficulty ramped up significantly with Blue and Purple, both of which relied on manipulating the words rather than just their definitions. Spotting the missing numbers in Blue required a good bit of pop-culture knowledge, while Purple was a brilliant linguistic twist that kept me guessing until the very end. It was a high-quality puzzle, a solid 4 out of 5 for its creative wordplay.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with theyellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group; otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.