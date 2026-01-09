NYT Connections #944 Hints, Answers Today – January 10, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #944 for January 10, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #944 Hints for January 10, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Long, cylindrical objects used for moving liquids or air.

: Long, cylindrical objects used for moving liquids or air. Green category hint: Different environments or interfaces where you might run a program.

Different environments or interfaces where you might run a program. Blue category hint : Verbs that all mean to leave a place, often in a hurry.

: Verbs that all mean to leave a place, often in a hurry. Purple category hint: These are all scientific terms, but notice they are often preceded by a specific metric prefix.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #944 Answer for January 10, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Hose, Pipe, Straw, Tube (HOLLOW CYLINDERS)

Hose, Pipe, Straw, Tube (HOLLOW CYLINDERS) Green Category : App, Desktop, Mobile, Web (SOFTWARE PLATFORMS)

: App, Desktop, Mobile, Web (SOFTWARE PLATFORMS) Blue Category: Book, Dip, Jet, Split (TAKE OFF)

Book, Dip, Jet, Split (TAKE OFF) Purple Category: Bar, Gram, Mole, Volt (UNITS OF MEASURE)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a clever mix of the physical and the abstract. Yellow and Green felt fairly straightforward, as the groups shared very clear functional similarities. The real test of wit came with Blue and Purple. Blue required shifting away from the literal nouns to find a common action, while Purple was a classic “hidden link” category that rewarded those who remember their high school science labs. It was a well-balanced puzzle, a solid 3 out of 5 for how neat it was.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with theyellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group; otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.