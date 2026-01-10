NYT Connections #945 Hints, Answers Today – January 11, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #945 for January 11, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #945 Hints for January 11, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : A collective of people working together.

: A collective of people working together. Green category hint: To fall or decline sharply and suddenly.

To fall or decline sharply and suddenly. Blue category hint : Common fixtures found in a kitchen or bathroom.

: Common fixtures found in a kitchen or bathroom. Purple category hint: Equipment used by a rider when handling a horse.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #945 Answer for January 11, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Band, Crew, Pack, Team (GROUP)

Band, Crew, Pack, Team (GROUP) Green Category : Crash, Crater, Drop, Tank (PLUNGE)

: Crash, Crater, Drop, Tank (PLUNGE) Blue Category: Basin, Drain, Faucet, Stopper (PARTS OF A SINK)

Basin, Drain, Faucet, Stopper (PARTS OF A SINK) Purple Category: Bit, Crop, Halter, Saddle (EQUESTRIAN GEAR)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a smooth but clever progression. Yellow and Blue felt very intuitive, as those groups of objects and nouns are part of our everyday vocabulary. The difficulty spiked slightly with Green, as “Crater” and “Tank” can be used in different contexts, making the connection less immediate. Purple was the highlight; seeing the horse-related theme emerge from those specific words was a very satisfying “aha” moment. Overall, it was a cohesive and polished puzzle, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its tight themes.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with theyellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group; otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.