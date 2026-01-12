NYT Connections #947 Hints, Answers Today – January 13, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #947 for January 13, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #947 Hints for January 13, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Items you’d have on hand for a birthday celebration or a holiday party.

: Items you’d have on hand for a birthday celebration or a holiday party. Green category hint: To physically nudge or push your way through a crowded space.

To physically nudge or push your way through a crowded space. Blue category hint : Iconic fashion choices and belongings of a certain board game mascot.

: Iconic fashion choices and belongings of a certain board game mascot. Purple category hint: Each word contains a part of the foot if you remove the first letter.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #947 Answer for January 13, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Bow, Card, Gift Wrap, Ribbon (PRESENT GO-WITHS)

Bow, Card, Gift Wrap, Ribbon (PRESENT GO-WITHS) Green Category : Elbow, Press, Shoulder, Shove (JOSTLE)

: Elbow, Press, Shoulder, Shove (JOSTLE) Blue Category: Bowtie, Cane, Moneybag, Top Hat (ACCESSORIES FOR MR. MONOPOLY)

Bowtie, Cane, Moneybag, Top Hat (ACCESSORIES FOR MR. MONOPOLY) Purple Category: Otoe, Parch, Rankle, Wheel (PARTS OF THE FOOT PLUS STARTING LETTER)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a real challenge. Yellow and Green were relatively quick to spot, as those groupings felt very natural and common in everyday language. The real fun began with Blue and Purple, which required a bit more lateral thinking. Connecting the accessories to a specific character felt like a “lightbulb” moment, and the hidden structural trick in the final category was a very satisfying surprise. It was a well-balanced puzzle, a solid 4 out of 5 for how neat it was.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with theyellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group; otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.