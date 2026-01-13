NYT Connections #948 Hints, Answers Today – January 14, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #948 for January 14, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #948 Hints for January 14, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : How you might describe a knot or a closed lid.

: How you might describe a knot or a closed lid. Green category hint: People or entities on the receiving end of a business transaction.

People or entities on the receiving end of a business transaction. Blue category hint : Look at the first few letters of each word; they all share a common atmospheric theme.

: Look at the first few letters of each word; they all share a common atmospheric theme. Purple category hint: Each of these follows a specific word often associated with a lack of sound.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #948 Answer for January 14, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Fast, Firm, Secure, Tight (FIXED)

Fast, Firm, Secure, Tight (FIXED) Green Category : Account, Client, Consumer, User (RECEIVER OF GOODS OR SERVICES)

: Account, Client, Consumer, User (RECEIVER OF GOODS OR SERVICES) Blue Category: Frosty, Mistletoe, Rainmaker, Snowman (STARTING WITH WEATHER CONDITIONS)

Frosty, Mistletoe, Rainmaker, Snowman (STARTING WITH WEATHER CONDITIONS) Purple Category: Auction, Movie, Partner, Treatment (SILENT ___)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a satisfying mix of synonyms and clever wordplay. The Yellow and Green categories felt very grounded, focusing on stability and commerce, which allowed for a smooth start. However, Blue and Purple provided that signature NYT trickiness. Blue required a keen eye for prefixes rather than definitions, while Purple demanded you think about a common qualifying word that links four very different concepts. Overall, it was a cleverly constructed grid that rewarded lateral thinking, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its elegant theme execution.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with theyellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group; otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.