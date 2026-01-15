NYT Connections #950 Hints, Answers Today – January 16, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #950 for January 16, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #950 Hints for January 16, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Various styles of headwear.

: Various styles of headwear. Green category hint: Typical steps taken before tucking a child into bed.

Typical steps taken before tucking a child into bed. Blue category hint : Famous bands or musicians whose names share a very specific, singular vowel constraint.

: Famous bands or musicians whose names share a very specific, singular vowel constraint. Purple category hint: Each of these words can follow the same five-letter musical/majestic adjective.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #950 Answer for January 16, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Derby, Fedora, Panama, Popkpie (KINDS OF HATS)

Derby, Fedora, Panama, Popkpie (KINDS OF HATS) Green Category : Bath, Brushing, Pajamas, Story (COMPONENTS OF A KID’S BEDTIME ROUTINE)

: Bath, Brushing, Pajamas, Story (COMPONENTS OF A KID’S BEDTIME ROUTINE) Blue Category: Alabama, Bananarama, Kansas, Santana (MUSICAL ACTS WITH “A” AS THE ONLY VOWEL)

Alabama, Bananarama, Kansas, Santana (MUSICAL ACTS WITH “A” AS THE ONLY VOWEL) Purple Category: Bahama, Canyon, Piano, Slam (GRAND ___)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle offered a delightful mix of the literal and the lateral. Yellow and Green felt very approachable, leaning on familiar everyday items and routines that most solvers will recognize immediately. The difficulty spiked perfectly with Blue and Purple; the vowel consistency in the band names was a clever linguistic catch, while the “Grand” connection provided a rewarding challenge for those looking at word associations. It was a brilliantly constructed set, earning a solid 4 out of 5 for its smooth progression and elegant themes.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with theyellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group; otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.