NYT Connections #952 Hints, Answers Today – January 18, 2026

Do you like making connections in life? No, I am not talking about the ones on LinkedIn, but NYT’s much-hyped Connections game. Unlike the social media app, creating a connection in the game is pretty easy as you need to categorize four similar words into a category. It’s a simple yet challenging game that can test your wits as well as your vocabulary skills. So, without any further ado, here are the answers and hints for today’s NYT Connections #952 for January 18, 2026.

Today’s NYT Connections #952 Hints for January 18, 2026

Click here to reveal all the hints to get you started with today’s NYT Connections: Yellow category hint : Terms related to Ducks.

: Terms related to Ducks. Green category hint: Terms used to describe ruining or destroying something completely.

Terms used to describe ruining or destroying something completely. Blue category hint : Elements you would find printed on the outside cover of a novel.

: Elements you would find printed on the outside cover of a novel. Purple category hint: These are the last names of iconic leading men from the Golden Age of Cinema.

Did you guess all the words? Let’s take a look at them below.

Today’s NYT Connections #952 Answer for January 18, 2026

Click here to reveal the solution to today’s NYT Connections: Yellow Category: Bill, Feathers, Webbing, Wings (FEATURES OF A DUCK)

Bill, Feathers, Webbing, Wings (FEATURES OF A DUCK) Green Category : break, Damage, Total, Wreck (DESTROY)

: break, Damage, Total, Wreck (DESTROY) Blue Category: Author, Quote, Synopsis, Title (FOUND ON A BOOK JACKET)

Author, Quote, Synopsis, Title (FOUND ON A BOOK JACKET) Purple Category: Cooper, Grant, Peck, Price (CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD ACTORS)

What do you think of today’s NYT Connections puzzle?

Today’s Connections puzzle was a real challenge. Yellow, Green, and Blue were pretty quick to figure out, with the words clicking into place right away. The real fun began with Purple. The words looked so random at first, so figuring out the hidden connection between these famous names was a very satisfying surprise. It was a well-balanced puzzle, a solid 4 out of 5 for how neat it was.

How to Play NYT Connections

Playing NYT Connections is pretty straightforward, as you need to group four similar words in a single group. However, the difficulty increases, with theyellow category being the easiest and purple being the hardest. The green category refers to moderate difficulty, while blue is complex, being one notch above.

There are 16 words in each puzzle, and there is a theme for each group, although the puzzle doesn’t reveal it. You only get four chances to correctly guess every group’s meaning; you can have four incorrect guesses, so use them wisely. If the answer is correct, you can move on to the next group; otherwise, you are stuck with the same one.

Moreover, just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every 24 hours, so you will need to wait till the next day for a fresh one. Also, if you guess incorrectly, there’s no way to play the game again, and it will simply reveal the correct results.

While playing the game itself does not require an NYT connection, you will need to create one if you wish to track your progress. You can also share your results by copying them to the clipboard and pasting them wherever you want.