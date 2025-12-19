NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Melted marshmallow, e.g. — GOO

4 Across: Misleading poker bet — BLUFF

6 Across: New Hampshire’s is “Live Free or Die” — MOTTO

7 Across: Something stored in the cloud? — WATER

8 Across: Shade akin to khaki — TAN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Exhibit poor sportsmanship, in a way — GLOAT

2 Down: “Get ___ town!” — OUTTA

3 Down: Much of the time — OFTEN

4 Down: High-end German automaker — BMW

5 Down: The “F” of FWIW — FOR



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 19, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini felt very smooth and approachable, with clueing that guided the solve naturally from one section to the next. The grid opened up quickly, and the crossings reinforced confidence rather than introducing doubt. It leaned more toward clarity than trickiness, making it an enjoyable, low-friction solve. A great example of the Mini doing exactly what it sets out to do. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!