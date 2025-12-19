NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 19, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Melted marshmallow, e.g. — GOO
- 4 Across: Misleading poker bet — BLUFF
- 6 Across: New Hampshire’s is “Live Free or Die” — MOTTO
- 7 Across: Something stored in the cloud? — WATER
- 8 Across: Shade akin to khaki — TAN
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 19, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Mini felt very smooth and approachable, with clueing that guided the solve naturally from one section to the next. The grid opened up quickly, and the crossings reinforced confidence rather than introducing doubt. It leaned more toward clarity than trickiness, making it an enjoyable, low-friction solve. A great example of the Mini doing exactly what it sets out to do. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!