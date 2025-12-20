“Boston-area University” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 20, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Boston-area University with an elephant mascot — TUFTS

6 Across: Be nearly out of stock — RUNLOW

7 Across: Adam’s successor as New York City mayor — MAMDANI

8 Across: “Wicked” for “good” — ANTONYM

9 Across: “If you say so…” — SURE

10 Across: Counterparts of Repubs — DEMS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Belly, informally — TUMTUM

2 Down: Fixes with Ctrl+Z — UNDOES

3 Down: Custardy desserts — FLANS

4 Down: Awards for Broadway stars — TONYS

5 Down: Complete the first leg of a triathlon — SWIM

6 Down: Place to hone one’s golf swing — RANGE

7 Down: Honey ____ (brand of graham crackers) — MAID



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 20, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini stood out for its lively vocabulary and a slightly denser feel than average, which made the solve engaging without tipping into difficulty. The clueing encouraged careful reading, and a couple of longer entries helped anchor the grid nicely once they were understood. It was not a lightning-fast solve, but the steady progress felt rewarding throughout. Overall, it offered a satisfying mix of thought and flow. I would rate this puzzle 4.5 out of 5.

