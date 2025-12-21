"Only U.S. president born in..." NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Only U.S. president born in the month of September — TAFT

5 Across: “I’ll ___ it” (Fine, I guess) — ALLOW

7 Across: Material for a reusable diaper — CLOTH

8 Across: Land of Seoul and Pyongyang — KOREA

9 Across: One might be “Forever” — STAMP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Metal pins on a bulletin board — TACKS

2 Down: Separate into portions — ALLOT

3 Down: Fauna’s counterpart — FLORA

4 Down: ____ pole (symbolic carving) — TOTEM

6 Down: Sound from fly swatter — WHAP



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 21, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini offered a confident, no-nonsense solve with clueing that felt precise and well-calibrated. The grid rewarded steady deduction, and the crossings worked together smoothly without forcing guesswork. While it did not lean heavily into trickiness, the overall construction felt polished and purposeful. It was the kind of puzzle that leaves you feeling satisfied rather than rushed. I would rate this one 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!