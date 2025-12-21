Home » Puzzles » “Only U.S. president born in…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

"Only U.S. president born in…" NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Only U.S. president born in the month of September — TAFT
  • 5 Across: “I’ll ___ it” (Fine, I guess) — ALLOW
  • 7 Across: Material for a reusable diaper — CLOTH
  • 8 Across: Land of Seoul and Pyongyang — KOREA
  • 9 Across: One might be “Forever” — STAMP

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Metal pins on a bulletin board — TACKS
  • 2 Down: Separate into portions — ALLOT
  • 3 Down: Fauna’s counterpart — FLORA
  • 4 Down: ____ pole (symbolic carving) — TOTEM
  • 6 Down: Sound from fly swatter — WHAP

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini offered a confident, no-nonsense solve with clueing that felt precise and well-calibrated. The grid rewarded steady deduction, and the crossings worked together smoothly without forcing guesswork. While it did not lean heavily into trickiness, the overall construction felt polished and purposeful. It was the kind of puzzle that leaves you feeling satisfied rather than rushed. I would rate this one 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

