“Apt name for a baby born.…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 22, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 22, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Greeting from Kermit the Frog — HIHO
  • 5 Across: Apt name for a baby born around Christmas — CAROL
  • 6 Across: Body part that might be sprained or rolled — ANKLE
  • 7 Across: Apt name for a baby born around Christmas — NOEL
  • 8 Across: Unlikely to leave a mess — TIDY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Vietnam’s capital city — HANOI
  • 2 Down: Irritated — IRKED
  • 3 Down: Apt name for a baby born around Christmas — HOLLY
  • 4 Down: Cry at a bullfight — OLE
  • 5 Down: “I ___ even!” (modern complaint) — CANT

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s puzzle was a festive delight that perfectly captured the holiday spirit! The recurring theme of seasonal names woven throughout the grid was such a clever touch; seeing those familiar holiday terms fit together created a series of wonderful moments as the letters clicked into place. From the nostalgic puppet greeting to the very relatable modern slang, it was a smooth and joyful solve that felt like a little gift for the start of Christmas week. It was the perfect balance of cozy tradition and clever wordplay! I would rate this one 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

