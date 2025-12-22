“Apt name for a baby born.…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 22, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 22, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Greeting from Kermit the Frog — HIHO

5 Across: Apt name for a baby born around Christmas — CAROL

6 Across: Body part that might be sprained or rolled — ANKLE

7 Across: Apt name for a baby born around Christmas — NOEL

8 Across: Unlikely to leave a mess — TIDY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Vietnam’s capital city — HANOI

2 Down: Irritated — IRKED

3 Down: Apt name for a baby born around Christmas — HOLLY

4 Down: Cry at a bullfight — OLE

5 Down: “I ___ even!” (modern complaint) — CANT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 22, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s puzzle was a festive delight that perfectly captured the holiday spirit! The recurring theme of seasonal names woven throughout the grid was such a clever touch; seeing those familiar holiday terms fit together created a series of wonderful moments as the letters clicked into place. From the nostalgic puppet greeting to the very relatable modern slang, it was a smooth and joyful solve that felt like a little gift for the start of Christmas week. It was the perfect balance of cozy tradition and clever wordplay! I would rate this one 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

