“S, as in shaker” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 23, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 23, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 23, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: S, as in shaker — SALT

5 Across: Cawing bird — CROW

6 Across: ___ shrimp — JUMBO

7 Across: Most common instrument in New York Times Crosswords, with over 800 appearances — OBOE

8 Across: Units of corn — EARS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Kind of gear for diving — SCUBA

2 Down: Knights protection — ARMOR

3 Down: Brain sections — LOBES

4 Down: Number of teeth for Goofy — TWO

6 Down: Presidential first name of the 2020’s — JOE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 23, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

TThis Mini had a playful tone, with clueing that felt light on its feet and encouraged quick connections. The grid flowed nicely once the first few entries were in place, and the crossings helped maintain momentum throughout. There was a fun mix of straightforward and slightly cheeky clues that kept the solve engaging. Overall, it struck a pleasant balance between ease and entertainment. I would rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!