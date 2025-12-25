"___ King Cole, singer..." NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 25, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 25, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 25, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: ___ King Cole, singer with the album “The Magic of Christmas” — NAT

4 Across: Body drawings, informally — TATS

5 Across: Letters to ___ (what this Mini was made with) — SANTA

6 Across: Huge fan, in slang — STAN

7 Across: “Illmatic” rapper — NAS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Grandmothers, by another name — NANAS

2 Down: Abbr. before a name on a memo — ATTN

3 Down: Org. with long lines around the holidays — TSA

4 Down: “See ya later!” — TATA

5 Down: Govt.-issued ID — SSN



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 25, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a compact, punchy feel that leaned heavily on common knowledge and tight clueing. The grid filled in quickly once the theme became clear, and the crossings did a lot of helpful work without giving too much away. It was more about recognition than deep deduction, making it a smooth and satisfying solve. Overall, it felt clean, efficient, and very much in the Mini’s comfort zone. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

