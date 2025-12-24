“Wordle or Boggle” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 24, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 24, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Wordle or Boggle — GAME

5 Across: Big NewtonBig Newton — ISAAC

7 Across: Specialized vocabulary — LINGO

8 Across: “See you in a bit!” — LATER

9 Across: Tone of many internet comments — SNARK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Sharks use them to breathe — GILLS

2 Down: From Singapore or South Korea, say — ASIAN

3 Down: Large ocean ray — MANTA

4 Down: ___ beaver — EAGER

6 Down: Second-largest city in the Republic of Ireland, after Dublin — CORK



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 24, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini felt energetic right from the start, with a pop-culture-tinged vibe that made the solve feel current and fun. The clueing encouraged quick recognition but still asked for attention to nuance, especially as the grid filled out. Everything connected smoothly, giving a satisfying sense of momentum without any real stalls. It was brisk, clever, and nicely balanced for a Mini. I would rate this puzzle 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!