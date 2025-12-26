Home » Puzzles » “Furry and green, say” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025

“Furry and green, say” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Furry and green, say — MOSSY
  • 6 Across: State known for its potatoes — IDAHO
  • 7 Across: Like a faithful friend — LOYAL
  • 8 Across: Had a beverage — DRANK
  • 9 Across: Pronoun frequently paired with “her” — SHE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Not spicy, as salsa — MILD
  • 2 Down: Reasons for wrinkled noses — ODORS
  • 3 Down: Words from a doctor checking your tonsils — SAYAH
  • 4 Down: Comedian Gillis — SHANE
  • 5 Down: Part of an egg used to make hollandaise sauce — YOLK

Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 26, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a cozy, approachable feel, with clueing that leaned on familiar vocabulary and gentle misdirection. The grid opened up smoothly, and each section reinforced the next without any real bottlenecks. It was not especially challenging, but it delivered a pleasant sense of flow that made the solve relaxing rather than rushed. A solid, comforting Mini overall. I would rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

