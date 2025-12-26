“Furry and green, say” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Furry and green, say — MOSSY

6 Across: State known for its potatoes — IDAHO

7 Across: Like a faithful friend — LOYAL

8 Across: Had a beverage — DRANK

9 Across: Pronoun frequently paired with “her” — SHE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Not spicy, as salsa — MILD

2 Down: Reasons for wrinkled noses — ODORS

3 Down: Words from a doctor checking your tonsils — SAYAH

4 Down: Comedian Gillis — SHANE

5 Down: Part of an egg used to make hollandaise sauce — YOLK



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 26, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a cozy, approachable feel, with clueing that leaned on familiar vocabulary and gentle misdirection. The grid opened up smoothly, and each section reinforced the next without any real bottlenecks. It was not especially challenging, but it delivered a pleasant sense of flow that made the solve relaxing rather than rushed. A solid, comforting Mini overall. I would rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!