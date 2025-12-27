“Personally involved” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 27, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 27, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fashionable — HIP

4 Across: Product sold on “The Office” — PAPER

6 Across: One writing for a performance review — MANAGER

8 Across: With 5-Down, redundant synonym of “outcome” — END

9 Across: Quiet ____ mouse — ASA

10 Across: Gives constant compliments, in slang — GASESUP

12 Across: Ski mountain bump — MOGUL

13 Across: Uneasy feeling — ANGST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Personally involved — HANDSON

2 Down: Hoppy beer, for short — IPA

3 Down: Mythical horse whose name is an anagram of 10-Across — PEGASUS

4 Down: Last word in the palindromic sentence “A man, a plan, a canal …” — PANAMA

5 Down: See 8-Across — RESULT

6 Down: Ryan of “When Henry Met Sally …” — MEG

7 Down: Genre for Playboi Carti and Cardi B — RAP

11 Down: Something in an Easter basket — EGG



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 27, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini carried a slightly busier feel than usual, with a grid that asked you to juggle a few different clue styles at once. The early progress felt measured rather than instant, but once momentum built, the solve flowed more smoothly. The crossings did a good job of rewarding persistence, and nothing felt out of place or unfair. It was a satisfying solve that leaned a bit more thoughtful than breezy. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!