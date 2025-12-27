“Personally involved” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 27, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 27, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Fashionable — HIP
- 4 Across: Product sold on “The Office” — PAPER
- 6 Across: One writing for a performance review — MANAGER
- 8 Across: With 5-Down, redundant synonym of “outcome” — END
- 9 Across: Quiet ____ mouse — ASA
- 10 Across: Gives constant compliments, in slang — GASESUP
- 12 Across: Ski mountain bump — MOGUL
- 13 Across: Uneasy feeling — ANGST
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Personally involved — HANDSON
- 2 Down: Hoppy beer, for short — IPA
- 3 Down: Mythical horse whose name is an anagram of 10-Across — PEGASUS
- 4 Down: Last word in the palindromic sentence “A man, a plan, a canal …” — PANAMA
- 5 Down: See 8-Across — RESULT
- 6 Down: Ryan of “When Henry Met Sally …” — MEG
- 7 Down: Genre for Playboi Carti and Cardi B — RAP
- 11 Down: Something in an Easter basket — EGG
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 27, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Mini carried a slightly busier feel than usual, with a grid that asked you to juggle a few different clue styles at once. The early progress felt measured rather than instant, but once momentum built, the solve flowed more smoothly. The crossings did a good job of rewarding persistence, and nothing felt out of place or unfair. It was a satisfying solve that leaned a bit more thoughtful than breezy. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!