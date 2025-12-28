“Nighttime outfit, for short” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 28, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 28, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Nighttime outfit, for short — PJS

4 Across: Country that was once known as the “Land of a Million Elephants” — LAOS

6 Across: Country led by a sultan — OMAN

7 Across: Headwear that helps promote waves — DURAG

9 Across: Country that celebrates National Ceviche Day — PERU

10 Across: TV room — DEN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Walk slowly and heavily — PLOD

2 Down: Become stuck, as a printer — JAMUP

3 Down: Flew across the country … three of them, actually! — SOARED

5 Down: Drum kit component — SNARE

8 Down: “The Naked ____” — GUN



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 28, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a crisp, modern feel, with clues that rewarded quick pattern recognition and steady crossing work. The grid didn’t give everything away immediately, but it never stalled either, keeping the solve moving at a satisfying pace. There was a nice mix of familiar material and slightly fresher phrasing that kept things interesting. Overall, it struck a good balance between speed and engagement. I would rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!