"Bunny on the Hollywood..." NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 29, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Bunny on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — BUGS

5 Across: Capital of Norway — OSLO

6 Across: Constantly complaining — WHINY

8 Across: Precipice — EDGE

9 Across: Part of R&R and R.I.P. — REST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Knot for the present — BOW

2 Down: “Love in This Club” singer, 2008 — USHER

3 Down: Move effortlessly — GLIDE

4 Down: Spotify Wrapped listings — SONGS

7 Down: “You ain’t seen nothing ___!” — YET



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 29, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Mini had a punchy, energetic feel, with clueing that leaned into everyday language and quick mental pivots. The grid filled in briskly once the initial foothold was found, and the crossings kept everything feeling fair and well-supported. It wasn’t especially demanding, but the lively rhythm made it enjoyable from start to finish. A solid example of a Mini that values momentum and clarity. I would rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!